Peter Leidel Sells 6,081 Shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC - Get Free Report) Director Peter Leidel sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $62,877.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 814,793 shares in the company, valued at $8,424,959.62. This trade represents a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Ramaco Resources Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ METC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,425,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,696. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $930.77 million, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.31. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $57.80.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $101.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $129.72 million. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BankChampaign National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,583 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,850 shares of the energy company's stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,435,059 shares of the energy company's stock worth $22,179,000 after acquiring an additional 398,626 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,724 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

METC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ramaco Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholders approved the company’s directors and incentive plan at the annual meeting, which removes a governance overhang and supports management’s current strategy. Ramaco Resources Shareholders Back Directors and Incentive Plan

Shareholders approved the company’s directors and incentive plan at the annual meeting, which removes a governance overhang and supports management’s current strategy. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains constructive, with Ramaco Resources still carrying a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, suggesting analysts see longer-term upside despite near-term volatility. Ramaco Resources, Inc. NASDAQ: METC Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Brokerage coverage remains constructive, with Ramaco Resources still carrying a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, suggesting analysts see longer-term upside despite near-term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: The company said CFO Jeremy Sussman will participate in the StoneX Fourth Annual Natural Resources Summit, which could help investor outreach but is not a material business update. Ramaco Resources to Participate in StoneX Fourth Annual Natural Resources Summit

The company said CFO Jeremy Sussman will participate in the StoneX Fourth Annual Natural Resources Summit, which could help investor outreach but is not a material business update. Negative Sentiment: Multiple disclosures showed Director Peter A. Leidel selling large blocks of METC shares over several dates, including several sizable transactions in March, which can signal insider caution and weigh on sentiment. SEC Form 4 filing

Multiple disclosures showed Director Peter A. Leidel selling large blocks of METC shares over several dates, including several sizable transactions in March, which can signal insider caution and weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Recent earnings remain a concern: Ramaco missed EPS expectations and revenue came in below forecasts, reinforcing worries about profitability and coal-market demand.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc NASDAQ: METC is a U.S.-based producer of premium metallurgical coal and industrial minerals, focused on supplying the steel and allied industries. The company’s operations are centered in the Appalachian region of West Virginia, where it develops, mines and processes high-carbon coal products designed to meet the quality requirements of blast‐furnace and electric‐arc furnace steelmakers.

The firm’s flagship asset is the Elk Creek underground mine in Wyoming County, West Virginia, which began commercial production in 2019 and delivers a range of high‐grade metallurgical and anthracite coals.

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