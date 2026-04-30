Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as high as C$2.09. Petrus Resources shares last traded at C$2.06, with a volume of 199,208 shares.

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Petrus Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$303.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.29. The stock's 50 day moving average price is C$1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51.

Petrus Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Petrus Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd is a company that is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of energy business assets. The company receives maximum revenue from oil and natural gas. The company's core operating areas are Ferrier, Central Alberta, and the Rocky Mountain foothills.

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