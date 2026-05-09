Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.92 and traded as high as C$1.97. Petrus Resources shares last traded at C$1.86, with a volume of 278,996 shares changing hands.

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Petrus Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.22, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$274.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.44. The business's 50 day simple moving average is C$1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.86.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$25.28 million during the quarter. Petrus Resources had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post 0.2131148 earnings per share for the current year.

Petrus Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Petrus Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd is a company that is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of energy business assets. The company receives maximum revenue from oil and natural gas. The company's core operating areas are Ferrier, Central Alberta, and the Rocky Mountain foothills.

Further Reading

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