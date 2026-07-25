Go Pro
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Peyto Exploration & Development logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Peyto Exploration & Development’s share price moved above its 200-day moving average, trading as high as C$26.39 and last changing hands at C$26.13. This technical breakout may draw attention from traders watching the stock’s trend.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but constructive, with National Bank Financial raising its price target to C$30 and Scotiabank upgrading the stock to hold. The consensus rating remains Moderate Buy, with an average target price of C$26.64.
  • The company reported C$0.82 EPS and C$426.4 million in quarterly revenue in its latest results, while insiders have recently been active with both sales and purchases. Over the past 90 days, insiders sold a net amount of stock, though one insider also bought shares in July.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.32 and traded as high as C$26.39. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$26.13, with a volume of 832,316 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$26.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.32.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 40.47%.The business had revenue of C$426.40 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Richard Collens sold 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.25, for a total value of C$315,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$664,110.50. This represents a 32.19% decrease in their position. Also, insider Tavis Aaron Carlson bought 2,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 64,447 shares in the company, valued at C$1,549,950.35. This trade represents a 3.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 413,042 shares of company stock valued at $10,392,741. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Peyto Exploration & Development Right Now?

Before you consider Peyto Exploration & Development, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Peyto Exploration & Development wasn't on the list.

While Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines