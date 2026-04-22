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Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Trading Down 0.4% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Shares fell 0.4% to €167.00 on Wednesday, trading as low as €166.60 on just 1,116 shares — a roughly 97% decline from the average daily volume of 38,223.
  • The company has a market cap of about $1.65 billion with a P/E of 44.29 and PEG of 4.38; key balance-sheet metrics include a debt-to-equity of 42.65, a quick ratio of 0.94, and a current ratio of 2.30, while the 50- and 200-day SMAs are €165.32 and €160.55 respectively.
  • Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology manufactures and services vacuum pumps, vacuum measurement and leak-detection equipment, and contamination-management systems for industrial and international markets across Europe, North America, and Asia.
  • Five stocks we like better than Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €166.60 and last traded at €167.00. 1,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €167.60.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Trading Down 0.4%

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company's 50 day simple moving average is €165.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €160.55.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services vacuum pumps, components and instruments, and systems in Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, Republic of Korea, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers rotary vane, diaphragm, scroll, screw, multi-stage roots, roots, and turbo pumps; pumping stations; vacuum gauges for analog or digital pressure measurement; analysis equipment for process and quality optimization; leak detectors, leak testing with air, and leak testing and container closure integrity testing applications; vacuum valves, chambers, components, and feedthroughs; motion and manipulators; and contamination management solutions, helium leak detection systems, helium recovery units, multi-stage vacuum-process, and calibration systems.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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