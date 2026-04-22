Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Trading Down 0.4% - What's Next?

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Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Trading Down 0.4%

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG ( ETR:PFV Get Free Report )'s share price traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €166.60 and last traded at €167.00. 1,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €167.60.

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company's 50 day simple moving average is €165.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €160.55.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services vacuum pumps, components and instruments, and systems in Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, Republic of Korea, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers rotary vane, diaphragm, scroll, screw, multi-stage roots, roots, and turbo pumps; pumping stations; vacuum gauges for analog or digital pressure measurement; analysis equipment for process and quality optimization; leak detectors, leak testing with air, and leak testing and container closure integrity testing applications; vacuum valves, chambers, components, and feedthroughs; motion and manipulators; and contamination management solutions, helium leak detection systems, helium recovery units, multi-stage vacuum-process, and calibration systems.

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