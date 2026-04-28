Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Down 1.3% - Here's What Happened

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.32 and last traded at $26.4450. 56,424,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 43,209,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

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Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer announced settlement agreements with three generic makers that extend U.S. exclusivity for its heart drug Vyndamax through 2031 — a win that delays generic entry and supports longer-term revenue for that franchise. Pfizer secures deals to keep heart drug free of generic rivals until 2031

Pfizer announced settlement agreements with three generic makers that extend U.S. exclusivity for its heart drug Vyndamax through 2031 — a win that delays generic entry and supports longer-term revenue for that franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage notes the stock is slipping intraday and highlights the Vyndamax settlement as the headline reason investors are parsing — reporting the price action but not adding new fundamental data. Pfizer stock is declining today: What's happening?

Market coverage notes the stock is slipping intraday and highlights the Vyndamax settlement as the headline reason investors are parsing — reporting the price action but not adding new fundamental data. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary pieces weigh Pfizer’s longer-term positioning (pipeline investments, dividend appeal) and debate whether current valuation is attractive — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold Pfizer at $27?

Commentary pieces weigh Pfizer’s longer-term positioning (pipeline investments, dividend appeal) and debate whether current valuation is attractive — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Analyst previews flag that Q1 earnings are expected to decline, and Pfizer lacks the key mix needed for a likely earnings beat — an immediate downside risk that can pressure the stock until results or guidance arrive. Earnings Preview: Pfizer (PFE) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. CICC Research initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.48.

Read Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 106.3% in the first quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors now owns 69,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 35,963 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 343,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 518,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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