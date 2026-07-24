Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Down 1.9% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.51 and last traded at $24.5250. Approximately 28,498,154 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 42,257,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Trading Down 1.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 57,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,479,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031,162 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Pfizer by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,193,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $228,924,000 after buying an additional 706,426 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $5,348,000. Finally, Genesis Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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