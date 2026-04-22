Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Down 1.9% - What's Next?

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.74 and last traded at $26.78. Approximately 35,112,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 43,121,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

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Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HSBC lifted their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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