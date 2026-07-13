Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Up 1.2% - What's Next?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.72 and last traded at $24.4610. 42,686,866 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 42,519,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

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Pfizer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PFE

Pfizer Stock Up 1.2%

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $139.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 132.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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