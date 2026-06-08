Pfizer Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 191,434 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 56% compared to the average daily volume of 122,796 call options.

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Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: The U.S. FDA approved an expanded indication for Pfizer’s HYMPAVZI, allowing the hemophilia drug to be used in additional patient groups, including children ages 6 to 11 and more patients with hemophilia A or B. That broadens the commercial opportunity for a newer product and is a clear near-term positive. Article Title

The U.S. FDA approved an expanded indication for Pfizer’s HYMPAVZI, allowing the hemophilia drug to be used in additional patient groups, including children ages 6 to 11 and more patients with hemophilia A or B. That broadens the commercial opportunity for a newer product and is a clear near-term positive. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer also said mid-stage data support monthly dosing for its GLP-1 therapy, and separate coverage highlighted promising obesity-drug results. Investors see this as evidence Pfizer could become a more serious competitor in the obesity and metabolic disease market, which has major upside potential. Article Title

Pfizer also said mid-stage data support monthly dosing for its GLP-1 therapy, and separate coverage highlighted promising obesity-drug results. Investors see this as evidence Pfizer could become a more serious competitor in the obesity and metabolic disease market, which has major upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer’s presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference kept attention on its pipeline and strategy, reinforcing the market’s focus on future drug launches and development progress. Article Title

Pfizer’s presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference kept attention on its pipeline and strategy, reinforcing the market’s focus on future drug launches and development progress. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary about rising capital spending hurting “cash cow” stocks is a broader market theme and does not appear to be specific to Pfizer, so it is unlikely to be a direct driver of the shares. Article Title

Commentary about rising capital spending hurting “cash cow” stocks is a broader market theme and does not appear to be specific to Pfizer, so it is unlikely to be a direct driver of the shares. Neutral Sentiment: General articles on dividend stocks and possible takeover targets in obesity may indirectly support sentiment around Pfizer’s pipeline, but they do not report a direct company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $25.66. 30,504,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,032,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.34. Pfizer has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $28.75. The firm's 50 day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. CICC Research started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Get Our Latest Report on PFE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 132.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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