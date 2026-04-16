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Pharmaceutical Stocks To Consider - April 16th

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Abbott Laboratories logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Company, and Novo Nordisk A/S are MarketBeat's three pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, chosen because they recorded the highest dollar trading volume among pharma names in recent days.
  • Pharmaceutical stocks can deliver significant growth tied to successful drug development and approvals but carry substantial regulatory, clinical-trial, patent and litigation risks that can produce large price swings.
  • Company highlights: Abbott is a diversified healthcare company across diagnostics, generics, nutrition and devices; Eli Lilly is notable for diabetes and obesity drugs (e.g., Mounjaro, Zepbound); Novo Nordisk focuses on diabetes/obesity care and rare diseases.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Company, and Novo Nordisk A/S are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, manufacture, and market prescription drugs and biologic therapies. For investors, they offer potential growth tied to successful drug development and approvals but carry significant regulatory, clinical-trial, patent and litigation risks that can cause large price swings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABT

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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