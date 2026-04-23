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Pharmaceutical Stocks Worth Watching - April 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Eli Lilly and Company logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Eli Lilly, AbbVie and Pfizer are MarketBeat's three pharmaceutical stocks "to watch" based on the highest dollar trading volume recently, offering potential drug-driven upside but exposed to sector-specific risks like clinical outcomes, regulatory decisions, patent expirations, and pricing pressure.
  • Eli Lilly is driven by diabetes and obesity drugs (e.g., Mounjaro, Trulicity, Zepbound) and is investing heavily in AI and neuroscience; AbbVie relies on franchises like Humira, Skyrizi and Rinvoq plus an expanding oncology portfolio; and Pfizer remains focused on vaccines and antivirals including Comirnaty, Paxlovid and the Prevnar family while advancing mRNA and antiviral programs.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, and Pfizer are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is discovering, developing, manufacturing, and selling prescription drugs, vaccines, and related therapies, including large-cap “big pharma” and smaller biotech firms. For investors, these stocks offer exposure to potential high growth from successful drug approvals and steady cash flows from established treatments, but carry sector-specific risks—clinical-trial outcomes, regulatory decisions, patent expirations, and pricing pressure—that can create significant volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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