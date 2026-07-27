Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Update

Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,938 shares, a growth of 210.4% from the June 30th total of 3,202 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,876 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

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Pharming Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Pharming Group stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $892.18 million, a P/E ratio of 78.79 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.63. Pharming Group has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $21.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Pharming Group had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 3.30%.The firm had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Pharming Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Pharming Group in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised Pharming Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Pharming Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pharming Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pharming Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharming Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharming Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 11,310.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,868 shares of the company's stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 28,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with a primary focus on developing and commercializing innovative protein replacement therapies for patients living with rare diseases. The company employs a proprietary transgenic technology platform designed to produce recombinant human proteins in the milk of transgenic animals, enabling scalable and cost-efficient manufacturing of complex therapeutic proteins.

The company's lead product, RUCONEST (recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor), is approved for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in multiple markets, including the United States and Europe.

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