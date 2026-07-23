Pharming Group (PHAR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Pharming Group to post earnings of $0.0630 per share and revenue of $101.2830 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 7:30 AM ET.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.06 million. Pharming Group had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.64%. On average, analysts expect Pharming Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Pharming Group Price Performance

PHAR stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44. Pharming Group has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $905.28 million, a PE ratio of 79.94 and a beta of -0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharming Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharming Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharming Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pharming Group by 11,310.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,868 shares of the company's stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 28,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PHAR shares. Zacks Research raised Pharming Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Pharming Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pharming Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pharming Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.33.

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Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with a primary focus on developing and commercializing innovative protein replacement therapies for patients living with rare diseases. The company employs a proprietary transgenic technology platform designed to produce recombinant human proteins in the milk of transgenic animals, enabling scalable and cost-efficient manufacturing of complex therapeutic proteins.

The company's lead product, RUCONEST (recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor), is approved for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in multiple markets, including the United States and Europe.

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