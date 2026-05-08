Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.47 and last traded at $30.8120, with a volume of 27810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.68.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHVS. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Pharvaris from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Pharvaris from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pharvaris currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pharvaris

Pharvaris Trading Up 1.7%

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of -2.34.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.15). On average, analysts predict that Pharvaris N.V. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pharvaris

In related news, insider Peng Lu sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $453,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,349.92. This trade represents a 18.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Lesage sold 21,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $656,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 56,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,177. This represents a 27.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 150,659 shares of company stock worth $4,489,587 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pharvaris by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the company's stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pharvaris by 30.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,342 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Pharvaris by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,569 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Pharvaris by 17.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,550 shares of the company's stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel oral therapies for rare bradykinin-driven diseases. The company's core mission is to address conditions characterized by uncontrolled activation of the plasma kallikrein-kinin system, with a primary emphasis on hereditary angioedema (HAE), a debilitating disorder marked by recurrent swelling episodes.

The company's lead program, PHA121, is an investigational once-daily oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor designed for prophylactic treatment of HAE and is advancing through clinical trials.

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