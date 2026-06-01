Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several research firms have commented on PAHC. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Friday, February 6th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phibro Animal Health news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 4,528 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $219,562.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,722,810.48. This represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 74,928 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,273 over the last 90 days. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,957 shares of the company's stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,536 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company's stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,515 shares of the company's stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $30.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.64. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.47.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 6.35%.The firm had revenue of $383.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.02 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.980-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Phibro Animal Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation NASDAQ: PAHC is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro's portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

Further Reading

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