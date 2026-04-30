Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) CEO Sells $393,606.40 in Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $393,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 88,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,967,044.40. This trade represents a 7.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $371,430.40.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $382,201.60.

On Thursday, April 16th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $384,665.60.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $415,923.20.

On Thursday, March 19th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $369,740.80.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Jack Bendheim sold 10,560 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $556,300.80.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Jack Bendheim sold 5,280 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $272,764.80.

On Friday, March 13th, Jack Bendheim sold 5,280 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $258,244.80.

On Thursday, February 26th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $378,259.20.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $361,644.80.

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Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $53.18. The stock had a trading volume of 295,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,713. The business's 50-day moving average price is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.05. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Phibro Animal Health's payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAHC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $42.40.

View Our Latest Report on Phibro Animal Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 10,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,757 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation NASDAQ: PAHC is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro's portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

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