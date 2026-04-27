Philip Boudreau Purchases 2,200 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) CFO Philip Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.85. 15,198,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,635,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.11. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $139.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is 70.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $2,964,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5,789.3% during the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 16,490 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $109.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.43.

View Our Latest Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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