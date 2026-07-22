Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.200-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $197.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $188.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $293.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.88. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $142.11 and a 12 month high of $194.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.70%.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,383,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,467,473,000 after purchasing an additional 594,867 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,701,879 shares of the company's stock worth $2,384,645,000 after purchasing an additional 401,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Philip Morris International by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,161,027 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,271,430,000 after buying an additional 1,569,685 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,338,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,139,869,000 after buying an additional 191,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,019,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,402,000 after buying an additional 791,681 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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