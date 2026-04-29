Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Issues Earnings Results

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.61), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.36 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Phillips 66's conference call:

Company highlighted strong commercial agility and operational reliability during unprecedented commodity volatility, achieving a market capture of 138% by leveraging global trading, Jones Act waivers, and time‑chartered vessels.

by leveraging global trading, Jones Act waivers, and time‑chartered vessels. Reported Q1 earnings were $207M ($200M adjusted) and were materially impacted by $839M of mark‑to‑market losses

Management expects refining margins to remain constructive through the remainder of the year with worldwide crude utilization in the low‑to‑mid‑90s, while CP Chem (80%+ U.S. Gulf Coast capacity) is well positioned to capture stronger petrochemical margins.

Capital allocation remains disciplined — the company returned $778M (including $269M of buybacks), raised the dividend 7%, reiterated returning >50% of operating cash flow to shareholders, and reaffirmed a target to reduce total debt to $17B by year‑end 2027 .

. Growth projects and targets remain on track — management expects FID on the Western Gateway pipeline mid‑to‑late summer (target in‑service 2029) and reiterated a $4.5B midstream EBITDA goal for 2027, implying additional volume and cash‑flow upside.

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Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX traded up $7.70 on Wednesday, hitting $172.83. 2,162,986 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,707. The firm has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.76. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $102.16 and a twelve month high of $190.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.62.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Phillips 66's dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Lisa Ann Davis sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.37, for a total value of $662,606.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,701 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,517,193.37. This trade represents a 30.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 42,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $7,255,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 61,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,200.35. The trade was a 41.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,923 shares of company stock worth $16,399,619. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,527 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $181.33.

View Our Latest Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Phillips 66 this week:

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 NYSE: PSX is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company's principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

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