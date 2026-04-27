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Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Shares reached a new 52-week high — PECO traded as high as $40.20 (last $40.12) on Monday, trading near analysts' average target of $40.00 amid mixed ratings (four Buys, five Holds).
  • Quarterly results missed on EPS but revenue grew — The company reported $0.24 EPS versus $0.67 expected while revenue rose 6.9% year-over-year to $190.7M, and it issued FY2026 guidance of $0.79–$0.81 EPS.
  • Dividend declared with high payout ratio — Phillips Edison declared a monthly $0.1083 dividend (payable June 2) implying a ~3.2% yield, with a dividend payout ratio around 141%.
  • Interested in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.20 and last traded at $40.12, with a volume of 291853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $39.00 price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.53. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.33.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $190.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.91 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.810 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.1083 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $2,088,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 248,985 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,856,000 after buying an additional 62,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company's investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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