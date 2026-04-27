Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.20 and last traded at $40.12, with a volume of 291853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.46.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $39.00 price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.53. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.33.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $190.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.91 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.810 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.1083 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $2,088,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 248,985 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,856,000 after buying an additional 62,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company's investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

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