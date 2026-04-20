PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded PHINIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Northland Securities set a $93.00 target price on PHINIA in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Freedom Capital downgraded PHINIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

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PHINIA Price Performance

PHINIA stock opened at $73.23 on Monday. PHINIA has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $81.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.26. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.36.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $843.59 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 12.56%. PHINIA's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PHINIA will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

PHINIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from PHINIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. PHINIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PHINIA

In other PHINIA news, VP Christopher Gustanski sold 3,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $277,246.76. Following the sale, the vice president owned 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,567.83. This represents a 20.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Neil Fryer sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $45,396.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 18,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,595. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHINIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHIN. ION Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the fourth quarter worth $32,285,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP increased its stake in PHINIA by 1,206.1% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 557,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,924,000 after acquiring an additional 514,442 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PHINIA by 222.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 466,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 321,708 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in PHINIA by 92.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 416,328 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,931,000 after acquiring an additional 199,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in PHINIA by 13.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,364,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,433,000 after acquiring an additional 165,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company's stock.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules.

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