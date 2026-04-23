PHINIA (PHIN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect PHINIA to post earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $855.9280 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.17). PHINIA had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PHINIA to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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PHINIA Stock Performance

PHIN opened at $72.42 on Thursday. PHINIA has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $81.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.36. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.55.

PHINIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from PHINIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. PHINIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Neil Fryer sold 624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $45,396.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 18,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,595. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Gustanski sold 3,812 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $277,246.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,567.83. This represents a 20.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHINIA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHIN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PHINIA by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 469,567 shares of the company's stock worth $29,437,000 after purchasing an additional 35,835 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in PHINIA by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the company's stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in PHINIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 367,128 shares of the company's stock worth $23,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $93.00 price objective on shares of PHINIA in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PHINIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of PHINIA in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered PHINIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered PHINIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on PHINIA

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules.

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