Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PXED) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PXED - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th.

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Phoenix Education Partners Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:PXED opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. Phoenix Education Partners has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $47.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47.

Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phoenix Education Partners will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix Education Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Phoenix Education Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,774,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Phoenix Education Partners in the fourth quarter worth $21,681,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Education Partners during the fourth quarter worth $10,559,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Education Partners during the fourth quarter worth $7,989,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Education Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $7,575,000.

About Phoenix Education Partners

Our Mission To provide access to higher education opportunities that enable students to develop the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their professional goals, improve the performance of their organizations and provide leadership and service to their communities. We are a mission-driven organization operating at the forefront of the rapidly evolving post-secondary education market. As one of the largest online education providers and a pioneer in our field, we benefit from the dynamic interplay between technological innovation, education, employment and economic trends.

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