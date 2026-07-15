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Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PXED) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Phoenix Education Partners logo with Services background
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Key Points

  • Phoenix Education Partners declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, payable on August 14 to shareholders of record on July 29. The ex-dividend date is also July 29, and the payout implies a 2.4% dividend yield.
  • The stock rose 2.5% to open at $34.40 and has traded between a 52-week low of $23.52 and high of $47.08. The company currently has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47.
  • In its latest quarterly results, Phoenix Education Partners reported $1.43 EPS, beating analysts’ estimate of $1.28 by $0.15. Quarterly revenue came in at $271.8 million.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Phoenix Education Partners.

Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PXED - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th.

Phoenix Education Partners Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:PXED opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. Phoenix Education Partners has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $47.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47.

Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phoenix Education Partners will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix Education Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Phoenix Education Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,774,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Phoenix Education Partners in the fourth quarter worth $21,681,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Education Partners during the fourth quarter worth $10,559,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Education Partners during the fourth quarter worth $7,989,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Education Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $7,575,000.

About Phoenix Education Partners

(Get Free Report)

Our Mission To provide access to higher education opportunities that enable students to develop the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their professional goals, improve the performance of their organizations and provide leadership and service to their communities. We are a mission-driven organization operating at the forefront of the rapidly evolving post-secondary education market. As one of the largest online education providers and a pioneer in our field, we benefit from the dynamic interplay between technological innovation, education, employment and economic trends.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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