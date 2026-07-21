Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at B. Riley Financial

Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 70.94% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Phoenix Education Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Phoenix Education Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Phoenix Education Partners from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Phoenix Education Partners from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Phoenix Education Partners from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.60.

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Phoenix Education Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:PXED traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.84. The company's stock had a trading volume of 12,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,948. Phoenix Education Partners has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.88.

Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.15. Phoenix Education Partners had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 60.06%. The firm had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phoenix Education Partners will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix Education Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Phoenix Education Partners in the 4th quarter worth $21,681,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Phoenix Education Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,618,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix Education Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Phoenix Education Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Education Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $44,774,000.

About Phoenix Education Partners

Our Mission To provide access to higher education opportunities that enable students to develop the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their professional goals, improve the performance of their organizations and provide leadership and service to their communities. We are a mission-driven organization operating at the forefront of the rapidly evolving post-secondary education market. As one of the largest online education providers and a pioneer in our field, we benefit from the dynamic interplay between technological innovation, education, employment and economic trends.

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