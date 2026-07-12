Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Phoenix Education Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.00.

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Phoenix Education Partners Stock Down 3.1%

PXED traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 115,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,529. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.15. Phoenix Education Partners has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business's fifty day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phoenix Education Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Education Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,774,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Phoenix Education Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $21,681,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Phoenix Education Partners during the fourth quarter worth $10,559,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Education Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $7,989,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Education Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $7,575,000.

About Phoenix Education Partners

Our Mission To provide access to higher education opportunities that enable students to develop the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their professional goals, improve the performance of their organizations and provide leadership and service to their communities. We are a mission-driven organization operating at the forefront of the rapidly evolving post-secondary education market. As one of the largest online education providers and a pioneer in our field, we benefit from the dynamic interplay between technological innovation, education, employment and economic trends.

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