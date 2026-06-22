Phong Le Buys 11,000 Shares of Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) CEO Phong Le acquired 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.80 per share, with a total value of $998,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $998,800. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Phong Le also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Phong Le sold 5,522 shares of Strategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $683,844.48.

On Friday, June 5th, Phong Le sold 93,738 shares of Strategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $11,129,512.74.

On Friday, May 22nd, Phong Le purchased 55 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.41 per share, with a total value of $5,467.55.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Phong Le sold 3,299 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $456,350.67.

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Strategy Stock Performance

Shares of Strategy stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.46. The company's stock had a trading volume of 25,060,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,063,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The business's fifty day moving average price is $152.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 3.50. Strategy Inc has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $457.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.Strategy's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($16.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Strategy from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Strategy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $313.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Strategy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Strategy by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,868 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,132,460,000 after buying an additional 5,600,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,656,356,000 after buying an additional 4,178,611 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 373.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,790,702 shares of the software maker's stock worth $727,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,140,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,008,535 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,064,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategy disclosed that it bought another 520 Bitcoin for about $34.9 million and raised its USD reserve by $300 million to $1.4 billion, which supporters view as a balance-sheet buffer and a sign the company is still committed to expanding its Bitcoin holdings. Article Title

Strategy disclosed that it bought another 520 Bitcoin for about $34.9 million and raised its USD reserve by $300 million to $1.4 billion, which supporters view as a balance-sheet buffer and a sign the company is still committed to expanding its Bitcoin holdings. Positive Sentiment: Michael Saylor’s latest “orange dots” post fueled speculation of more Bitcoin buying, helping reinforce the bullish narrative that Strategy is still actively accumulating BTC. Article Title

Michael Saylor’s latest “orange dots” post fueled speculation of more Bitcoin buying, helping reinforce the bullish narrative that Strategy is still actively accumulating BTC. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market watchers continue to focus on Strategy’s massive Bitcoin treasury, now around 847,000 BTC, keeping the stock closely tied to crypto price moves rather than software fundamentals. Article Title

Analysts and market watchers continue to focus on Strategy’s massive Bitcoin treasury, now around 847,000 BTC, keeping the stock closely tied to crypto price moves rather than software fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern is rising that Strategy’s STRC preferred stock is trading below par, forcing the company to halt new STRC sales and even sell Bitcoin to help cover dividend obligations. That has sparked fears about funding pressure, dilution, and the durability of its capital model. Article Title

Investor concern is rising that Strategy’s STRC preferred stock is trading below par, forcing the company to halt new STRC sales and even sell Bitcoin to help cover dividend obligations. That has sparked fears about funding pressure, dilution, and the durability of its capital model. Negative Sentiment: Related commentary highlighted that STRC’s slide has “emboldened critics” and raised questions about whether Strategy’s Bitcoin-financing flywheel is starting to break down, which is pressuring the stock. Article Title

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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