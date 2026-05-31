Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.6471.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phreesia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Phreesia from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

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Trending Headlines about Phreesia

Here are the key news stories impacting Phreesia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Phreesia reported fiscal Q1 2027 results that beat Wall Street expectations, with EPS of $0.05 versus $0.02 expected and revenue of $130.94 million above estimates; the company also cited 12.9% year-over-year revenue growth, which is helping sentiment. Article Title

Phreesia reported fiscal Q1 2027 results that beat Wall Street expectations, with EPS of $0.05 versus $0.02 expected and revenue of $130.94 million above estimates; the company also cited 12.9% year-over-year revenue growth, which is helping sentiment. Positive Sentiment: The company also issued FY2027 revenue guidance of $510 million to $520 million, which is roughly in line with consensus and suggests management sees continued growth ahead. Article Title

The company also issued FY2027 revenue guidance of $510 million to $520 million, which is roughly in line with consensus and suggests management sees continued growth ahead. Positive Sentiment: Analysts reacted favorably overall, with DA Davidson reaffirming a Buy rating and Piper Sandler still seeing upside even after a downgrade to Neutral. Article Title

Analysts reacted favorably overall, with DA Davidson reaffirming a Buy rating and Piper Sandler still seeing upside even after a downgrade to Neutral. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms are publicizing a pending securities class action and a July 13, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline for investors who bought Phreesia shares during the class period. These notices add headline risk, but they are procedural updates rather than new company operating news. Article Title

Several law firms are publicizing a pending securities class action and a July 13, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline for investors who bought Phreesia shares during the class period. These notices add headline risk, but they are procedural updates rather than new company operating news. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage also noted that Phreesia shares rose after the earnings and revenue beat, reinforcing that the stock’s move is being driven mainly by the stronger-than-expected quarterly results. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phreesia news, insider Yvonne Hui sold 10,063 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $91,372.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,991 shares in the company, valued at $235,998.28. This represents a 27.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 6,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,954.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 157,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,219.54. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,493 shares of company stock valued at $461,983. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,704,786 shares of the company's stock worth $134,177,000 after buying an additional 437,462 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 727.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,856 shares of the company's stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 120,309 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.8% in the third quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,882,527 shares of the company's stock worth $91,317,000 after buying an additional 557,265 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1,065.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 554,513 shares of the company's stock worth $13,043,000 after buying an additional 506,954 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Price Performance

NYSE:PHR opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $605.28 million, a P/E ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 0.89. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The business's 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Phreesia had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.85%.The business had revenue of $130.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc NYSE: PHR is a provider of patient intake management solutions designed to streamline front-office workflows for healthcare organizations. The company's cloud-based platform digitizes patient registration, appointment scheduling, insurance verification, consent documentation and payment collection through touchscreen kiosks, tablets and mobile devices. By replacing paper forms and manual processes, Phreesia enhances data accuracy, reduces administrative burden and improves the patient experience.

Founded in 2000 by Chaim Indig and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Phreesia offers a modular software suite that integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management systems.

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