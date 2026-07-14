Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.12 and traded as high as $9.46. Piedmont Realty Trust shares last traded at $9.4110, with a volume of 783,052 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Piedmont Realty Trust from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Piedmont Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PDM

Piedmont Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9%

The firm's 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $143.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $128.67 million. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 15.28%.Piedmont Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.490-1.540 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Piedmont Realty Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,490,514 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $12,451,000 after buying an additional 121,941 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,240,902 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,369,000 after acquiring an additional 179,001 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,221,209 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $19,991,000 after acquiring an additional 255,519 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,215,339 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,938,000 after acquiring an additional 201,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 819,238 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 122,346 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piedmont Realty Trust

Piedmont Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, that focuses on the ownership, acquisition and management of office properties. The company's portfolio comprises a mix of multi-tenant and single-tenant buildings, with a particular emphasis on small- to mid-size office campuses and urban infill properties. Piedmont Realty Trust structures its leases and property services to support a diversified base of tenants, including professional services firms, government agencies and technology companies.

The company's operating model combines property management, leasing and strategic capital allocation to enhance asset value and drive income stability.

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