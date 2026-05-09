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Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Pine Cliff Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pine Cliff Energy shares fell below their 200-day moving average, trading as low as C$0.60 versus a 200-day average of C$0.75, before last changing hands at C$0.62.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results showed C$0.02 EPS on C$41.35 million in revenue, but profitability remained weak with a negative net margin of 6.63% and negative return on equity of 31.31%.
  • Pine Cliff also announced a monthly dividend of C$0.0013 per share, implying a 2.5% annualized yield, though its dividend payout ratio is negative at -75.00%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Pine Cliff Energy.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as low as C$0.60. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 48,757 shares changing hands.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Up 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.72, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm's fifty day moving average is C$0.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$222.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.04.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.35 million during the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.0099907 earnings per share for the current year.

Pine Cliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Pine Cliff Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.00%.

About Pine Cliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Pine Cliff is a natural gas and crude oil company with a long-term view of creating shareholder value.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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