Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as low as C$0.60. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 48,757 shares changing hands.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts: Sign Up

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Up 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.72, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm's fifty day moving average is C$0.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$222.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.04.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.35 million during the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.0099907 earnings per share for the current year.

Pine Cliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Pine Cliff Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.00%.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff is a natural gas and crude oil company with a long-term view of creating shareholder value.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pine Cliff Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pine Cliff Energy wasn't on the list.

While Pine Cliff Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here