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Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Pine Cliff Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Price broke below 200-day moving average: Pine Cliff's stock fell under its 200‑day MA of C$0.75, trading as low as C$0.62 and last at C$0.64 on volume of 406,248, a bearish technical signal.
  • Weak fundamentals: The company shows negative profitability (P/E -21.33, ROE -31.28%, net margin -6.91%), high debt-to-equity (123.9), and reported C$0.02 EPS on C$41.35M revenue; analysts expect roughly C$0.01 EPS for the year.
  • Small monthly dividend: Pine Cliff paid C$0.0013 per share on April 30, implying about a 2.4% yield despite a negative payout ratio (-75%).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as low as C$0.62. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 406,248 shares.

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.90, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.75. The company has a market cap of C$229.63 million, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 0.08.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 6.91%.The business had revenue of C$41.35 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.0099907 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pine Cliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pine Cliff Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

About Pine Cliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Pine Cliff is a natural gas and crude oil company with a long-term view of creating shareholder value.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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