Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as low as C$0.62. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 406,248 shares.

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Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.90, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.75. The company has a market cap of C$229.63 million, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 0.08.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 6.91%.The business had revenue of C$41.35 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.0099907 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pine Cliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pine Cliff Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff is a natural gas and crude oil company with a long-term view of creating shareholder value.

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