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Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Pinnacle Bankshares logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Earnings: Pinnacle Bankshares reported quarterly EPS of $1.39, with a net margin of 18.24% and return on equity of 12.56%.
  • Market snapshot: Shares were flat at $49.95 with a market cap of $107.89M, a P/E of 10.32, and a 52‑week range of $31.17–$50.73.
  • Business profile: The company is the bank holding company for First National Bank, offering commercial and retail banking products including mortgages, consumer and agricultural loans, and deposit accounts.
  • Interested in Pinnacle Bankshares? Here are five stocks we like better.

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Pinnacle Bankshares had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 12.56%.

Pinnacle Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of PPBN remained flat at $49.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 952. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09. The company has a market cap of $107.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $50.73.

Pinnacle Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. Its loan products include residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN)

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