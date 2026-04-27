Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $1.0855 billion for the quarter. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 11.55%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE PNW opened at $102.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock's 50 day moving average is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $104.92.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Pinnacle West Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $103.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pinnacle West Capital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $68,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $57,379,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 296,963 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,626,000 after buying an additional 243,769 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 384,629 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $34,413,000 after buying an additional 216,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,400 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,669,000 after buying an additional 206,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company's stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company's regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company's diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

Further Reading

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