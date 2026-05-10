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Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
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Key Points

  • Analysts have given Pinterest an overall "Hold" rating, based on coverage from 35 research firms, with 16 buys, 18 holds, and 1 sell. The average 12-month price target is about $27.40.
  • Pinterest reported strong quarterly results, earning $0.27 per share versus $0.22 expected and generating $1.01 billion in revenue, above estimates. Revenue also rose 17.8% year over year.
  • Recent analyst updates have been mixed but mostly constructive, with firms like BMO Capital, TD Cowen, JPMorgan, Citigroup, and Benchmark adjusting ratings or price targets. The stock has also seen notable institutional buying, with hedge funds and other investors owning the vast majority of shares.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Pinterest.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the thirty-five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.4031.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pinterest from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Pinterest from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

View Our Latest Report on PINS

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $39.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,000. This trade represents a 7.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 8.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 30.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,036,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,333,000 after acquiring an additional 241,527 shares in the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,850,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 2,298.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 185,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 50,133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 255,687 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 255,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 100,063 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Pinterest

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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