Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $960,937.50 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $960,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $21.57. The company's stock had a trading volume of 27,520,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,140,541. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock's 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 7.64%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $965.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pinterest’s expanded AWS agreement should help fund and scale AI-powered visual discovery features, which could improve user engagement and long-term ad monetization. Pinterest Works with AWS to Power Next Chapter of AI-Driven Visual Search Discovery

Pinterest’s expanded AWS agreement should help fund and scale AI-powered visual discovery features, which could improve user engagement and long-term ad monetization. Positive Sentiment: The partnership reinforces Pinterest’s push into AI-driven search and personalized recommendations, which could support revenue growth if better targeting lifts ad performance. Pinterest signs $4 billion Amazon deal for cloud services

The partnership reinforces Pinterest’s push into AI-driven search and personalized recommendations, which could support revenue growth if better targeting lifts ad performance. Neutral Sentiment: Recent insider selling by director Benjamin Silbermann under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan may slightly temper sentiment, but the sale was disclosed as scheduled and does not necessarily signal a negative view of the business.

Recent insider selling by director Benjamin Silbermann under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan may slightly temper sentiment, but the sale was disclosed as scheduled and does not necessarily signal a negative view of the business. Neutral Sentiment: Separate insider sales and valuation commentary have kept attention on Pinterest’s mixed stock performance, but the AWS announcement is the main catalyst driving trading today.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $357,945,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,887,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,492,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $556,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412,213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,808,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $694,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,628 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 271.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,988,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Pinterest from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pinterest from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PINS

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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