Piper Sandler Boosts Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Price Target to $21.00

Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock's current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Fvcbankcorp in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.00.

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Fvcbankcorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FVCB traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $18.23. The company's stock had a trading volume of 47,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,702. The firm has a market cap of $328.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. Fvcbankcorp has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.32 million. Fvcbankcorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fvcbankcorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fvcbankcorp by 115.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,964 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Fvcbankcorp by 138.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Fvcbankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fvcbankcorp during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fvcbankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company's stock.

Fvcbankcorp Company Profile

Fvcbankcorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Warrenton, Virginia, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Fauquier Bank. The company traces its origins to The Fauquier Bank, which was chartered in 2007 to serve local businesses and individuals in Northern Virginia. Fvcbankcorp provides strategic oversight and support to its community banking operations, guiding growth initiatives and ensuring regulatory compliance across its branch network.

The Fauquier Bank offers a comprehensive range of commercial and retail banking products and services.

Further Reading

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