Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Piper Sandler's price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.21% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Datadog from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Datadog from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Datadog from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $206.83.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Stock Up 1.4%

DDOG traded up $2.60 on Thursday, reaching $191.33. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,105,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,224. The stock has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.30. Datadog has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $201.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The business's 50 day moving average is $124.41 and its 200 day moving average is $136.98.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.Datadog's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 68,922 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $7,618,637.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,910,913.34. This trade represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $6,765,416.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 437,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,871,380.93. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 654,018 shares of company stock worth $80,903,197. 6.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,704 shares of the company's stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 56,962 shares of the company's stock worth $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 140,788 shares of the company's stock worth $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company's stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the company's stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and cash‑flow strength — Revenue ≈ $1.01B (+~32% YoY) and EPS $0.60 topped estimates; management reported strong operating and free cash flow and cited expansion in $100k+ ARR customers. Q1 2026 Results

Q1 beat and cash‑flow strength — Revenue ≈ $1.01B (+~32% YoY) and EPS $0.60 topped estimates; management reported strong operating and free cash flow and cited expansion in $100k+ ARR customers. Positive Sentiment: Guidance materially raised — Q2 EPS $0.57–$0.59 and FY‑2026 EPS $2.36–$2.44 well above consensus, the primary catalyst cited by traders and analysts. Guidance raise

Guidance materially raised — Q2 EPS $0.57–$0.59 and FY‑2026 EPS $2.36–$2.44 well above consensus, the primary catalyst cited by traders and analysts. Positive Sentiment: Analyst re‑ratings and price‑target lifts amplified flows — multiple firms (e.g., Wedbush, BTIG, Citizens JMP, Needham/Mizuho/Rosenblatt coverage) raised targets/ratings after the print, supporting momentum. Analyst reactions

Analyst re‑ratings and price‑target lifts amplified flows — multiple firms (e.g., Wedbush, BTIG, Citizens JMP, Needham/Mizuho/Rosenblatt coverage) raised targets/ratings after the print, supporting momentum. Positive Sentiment: Product & GTM catalysts — new product rollouts (AI/security agents, GPU monitoring, MCP Server) and FedRAMP High certification open higher‑security federal deals. FedRAMP certification

Product & GTM catalysts — new product rollouts (AI/security agents, GPU monitoring, MCP Server) and FedRAMP High certification open higher‑security federal deals. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options and call buying (tens of thousands of calls) and elevated volume amplified the move — this can magnify intraday gains but also increase short‑term volatility. Options flow

Unusually large options and call buying (tens of thousands of calls) and elevated volume amplified the move — this can magnify intraday gains but also increase short‑term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Media and momentum trading are sustaining upside in the short term; watch upcoming commentary on bookings, renewal/expansion rates and AI/security inference revenue for confirmation.

Media and momentum trading are sustaining upside in the short term; watch upcoming commentary on bookings, renewal/expansion rates and AI/security inference revenue for confirmation. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling via pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans — CTO, General Counsel, CRO and a director have sold shares recently; while often planned, these large disclosures can be read as profit‑taking. SEC Form 4 (CTO sale)

Insider selling via pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans — CTO, General Counsel, CRO and a director have sold shares recently; while often planned, these large disclosures can be read as profit‑taking. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is extended — very high forward P/E and a premium multiple mean the stock is sensitive to any slowing in growth or weaker forward commentary; profit‑taking risk is elevated after the run.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

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