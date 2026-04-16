Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Piper Sandler's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $233.29.

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M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $216.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $154.98 and a 52 week high of $239.00. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $215.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 21,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.85, for a total value of $4,998,369.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,571,240.70. This represents a 58.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 909 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $206,679.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,763.12. The trade was a 13.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,092 shares of company stock worth $11,182,250. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 652,744 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $131,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,065 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $42,817,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $29,612,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 94.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,839 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $57,879,000 after acquiring an additional 142,593 shares during the period. Finally, Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich lifted its position in M&T Bank by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich now owns 351,076 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $71,462,000 after purchasing an additional 95,025 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting M&T Bank this week:

Positive Sentiment: M&T beat consensus earnings and revenue expectations for Q1 (reported EPS ~$4.18 vs. ~$4.02 estimate), which underpins the rally in the stock by signaling continued earnings strength. Read More.

M&T beat consensus earnings and revenue expectations for Q1 (reported EPS ~$4.18 vs. ~$4.02 estimate), which underpins the rally in the stock by signaling continued earnings strength. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Net interest income and net interest margin expanded; management issued a 2026 NII outlook ($7.2B–$7.35B), supporting revenue visibility if rates and loan growth persist. Read More.

Net interest income and net interest margin expanded; management issued a 2026 NII outlook ($7.2B–$7.35B), supporting revenue visibility if rates and loan growth persist. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Loan growth (commercial, residential, consumer) and resilient asset quality — declining non-accruals and stable charge-offs — reduce credit risk concerns relative to peers. Read More.

Loan growth (commercial, residential, consumer) and resilient asset quality — declining non-accruals and stable charge-offs — reduce credit risk concerns relative to peers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reported net income of ~$664M (press release) and revenue roughly in line with expectations; the results are solid but mixed beneath the headline beats. Read More.

Reported net income of ~$664M (press release) and revenue roughly in line with expectations; the results are solid but mixed beneath the headline beats. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operating expenses rose in the quarter, which trimmed the benefit from higher NII and pressured margins — a near-term earnings headwind to monitor. Read More.

Operating expenses rose in the quarter, which trimmed the benefit from higher NII and pressured margins — a near-term earnings headwind to monitor. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Deposits declined and credit provisions increased, which could raise funding and credit-cost volatility if trends continue. Read More.

Deposits declined and credit provisions increased, which could raise funding and credit-cost volatility if trends continue. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management moved its CET1 capital target range to 10%, a policy shift some investors may view as reduced capital cushion or an allowance for higher dividends/repurchases — watch investor reaction and regulatory context. Read More.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. The company operates a commercial and retail banking franchise that includes deposit-taking, lending, and payment services delivered through branch networks, digital channels and commercial banking teams. M&T serves customers across the northeastern and mid‑Atlantic United States and has expanded its geographic footprint through strategic acquisitions.

Its core businesses include commercial banking for middle‑market and community businesses, consumer and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and trust services.

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