Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Price

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the medical technology company's stock. Piper Sandler's price target suggests a potential upside of 3.32% from the stock's current price.

MDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore set a $106.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.45.

Get Medtronic alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on MDT

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $4.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.27. 2,865,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,074,854. The stock has a market cap of $105.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The company's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,961,343 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $12,388,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,660,158 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $5,966,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,616,694 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $5,150,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,730 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,573,163 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $3,321,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,879,481 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,665,832,000 after purchasing an additional 231,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Medtronic

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Medtronic reported fiscal Q4 revenue of $9.81 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.55, both ahead of estimates, which reinforced the recent stock move higher.

Medtronic reported fiscal Q4 revenue of $9.81 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.55, both ahead of estimates, which reinforced the recent stock move higher. Positive Sentiment: Cardiac Ablation Solutions revenue surged 78% globally, helping offset margin pressure and signaling strong demand in a key growth franchise.

Cardiac Ablation Solutions revenue surged 78% globally, helping offset margin pressure and signaling strong demand in a key growth franchise. Positive Sentiment: Management lifted its quarterly dividend to $0.72 per share and kept FY2027 growth targets intact, supporting the case for continued operational momentum.

Management lifted its quarterly dividend to $0.72 per share and kept FY2027 growth targets intact, supporting the case for continued operational momentum. Positive Sentiment: Medtronic also announced new strategic investments and FDA-related submissions to expand its Hugo robotic-assisted surgery platform, which could add future growth opportunities. Medtronic submits 510(k) filings to expand Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system

Medtronic also announced new strategic investments and FDA-related submissions to expand its Hugo robotic-assisted surgery platform, which could add future growth opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts lowered price targets this morning, but most kept constructive ratings such as overweight, outperform, or buy, suggesting valuation concerns rather than a changed bullish thesis.

Several analysts lowered price targets this morning, but most kept constructive ratings such as overweight, outperform, or buy, suggesting valuation concerns rather than a changed bullish thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its target to $102 from $114 and Leerink cut to $104 from $117, while Robert W. Baird reduced its target to $85 and kept a neutral rating.

Wells Fargo cut its target to $102 from $114 and Leerink cut to $104 from $117, while Robert W. Baird reduced its target to $85 and kept a neutral rating. Negative Sentiment: Medtronic’s FY2027 EPS guidance of $5.90 to $6.00 came in below the consensus estimate, which may temper some of the post-earnings enthusiasm.

Medtronic’s FY2027 EPS guidance of $5.90 to $6.00 came in below the consensus estimate, which may temper some of the post-earnings enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Margins remain a focus as the company flagged tariff and cost headwinds, which could pressure profitability even as sales improve.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Medtronic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Medtronic wasn't on the list.

While Medtronic currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here