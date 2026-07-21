Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Stock Price

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Piper Sandler's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRX. UBS Group lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.75 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.75.

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Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of BRX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.58. 482,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $32.80.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $354.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.43 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 31.99%.Brixmor Property Group's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,986,376 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,179,543,000 after purchasing an additional 198,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,699,421 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $408,813,000 after buying an additional 81,497 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,384,526 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $324,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,242 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,036,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $222,457,000 after purchasing an additional 511,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 49.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,395,999 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $177,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,890 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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