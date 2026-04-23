Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Price

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $319.00 to $328.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Piper Sandler's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.50% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $356.00 to $352.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Chubb from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $348.71.

Get Chubb alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $326.38 on Wednesday. Chubb has a 52 week low of $264.10 and a 52 week high of $345.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.37. The company has a market cap of $127.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 18.58%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 26.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total value of $9,234,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,920,683.80. This trade represents a 70.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $4,991,938.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 511,576 shares in the company, valued at $169,572,096.72. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 44,877 shares of company stock worth $14,885,226 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 93.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Chubb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chubb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chubb wasn't on the list.

While Chubb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here