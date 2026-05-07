Piper Sandler Lowers Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $674.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $690.00 to $674.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the biotechnology company's stock. Piper Sandler's price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.56% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Axon Enterprise from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Axon Enterprise from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $950.00 to $825.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $748.63.

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Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON stock traded up $26.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $412.09. The stock had a trading volume of 300,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,037. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $452.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 274.44, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.44. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $339.01 and a 12 month high of $885.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.55. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $796.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Axon Enterprise's revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.24, for a total transaction of $5,002,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,090,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,546,240,339.28. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.45, for a total transaction of $860,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,019,028. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 13,855 shares of company stock worth $7,109,828 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,224 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $5,319,928,000 after purchasing an additional 53,060 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,159 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,265,657,000 after buying an additional 35,544 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,198.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,642,578 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $932,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,099 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,436 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $914,047,000 after acquiring an additional 167,095 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 326.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,539,738 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $874,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Axon Enterprise

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About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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