Piper Sandler Lowers Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target to $87.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. Piper Sandler's price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.18% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Trimble from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Trimble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.67.

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Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.03. Trimble has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 11.82%.The company had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Trimble's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $502,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at $796,385.18. The trade was a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,120,742.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 19,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,317,952.68. The trade was a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,725 shares of company stock worth $2,151,167. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 30.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Trimble by 31.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 146,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,015 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 168.8% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 45,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Trimble by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 237,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $19,375,000 after purchasing an additional 131,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 839,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $68,555,000 after purchasing an additional 124,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company's stock.

Trimble News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Trimble this week:

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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