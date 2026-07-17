Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $118.00 price objective on the healthcare product maker's stock, up from their prior price objective of $115.00. Piper Sandler's target price indicates a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABT. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.43.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.79. 11,737,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,345,983. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $81.97 and a 52-week high of $137.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm's revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,556,716 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $21,995,501,000 after buying an additional 2,402,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,853,782 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $10,004,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,791 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,229,445 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $7,922,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12,439.6% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 39,319,009 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $4,926,279,000 after purchasing an additional 39,005,451 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,169,239 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $4,907,523,000 after buying an additional 400,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Abbott to $120 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in additional upside. JPMorgan raises Abbott price target

JPMorgan raised its price target on Abbott to $120 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in additional upside. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo lifted its target to $112 and maintained an overweight rating, while TD Cowen and RBC also reiterated bullish calls, adding to the positive analyst tone. Analysts raise Abbott forecasts after Q2 results

Wells Fargo lifted its target to $112 and maintained an overweight rating, while TD Cowen and RBC also reiterated bullish calls, adding to the positive analyst tone. Positive Sentiment: Abbott’s Q2 results topped expectations and the company raised full-year EPS guidance, with management highlighting stronger second-half demand across key businesses. Abbott reports Q2 2026 results and raises guidance

Abbott’s Q2 results topped expectations and the company raised full-year EPS guidance, with management highlighting stronger second-half demand across key businesses. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary said the better-than-expected quarter eased concerns and helped the stock regain Wall Street confidence, with particular strength in medical devices and diagnostics. Abbott stock winning back Wall Street

Analysts and market commentary said the better-than-expected quarter eased concerns and helped the stock regain Wall Street confidence, with particular strength in medical devices and diagnostics. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles noted that Abbott’s profit fell year over year in Q2 despite better sales, reflecting margin and mix changes rather than a clear operational setback. WSJ report on Abbott Q2

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

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