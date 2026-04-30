Piper Sandler Reiterates "Overweight" Rating for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $800.00 price target on the social networking company's stock, down from their prior price target of $880.00. Piper Sandler's price target points to a potential upside of 31.95% from the company's previous close.

META has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $800.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $805.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $900.00 price objective (up from $870.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $829.15.

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Meta Platforms Stock Down 9.4%

Meta Platforms stock traded down $62.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $606.30. The stock had a trading volume of 30,787,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,707,157. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $520.26 and a one year high of $796.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $630.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $648.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.67 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $56.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Meta Platforms's revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 29.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.00, for a total transaction of $386,860.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,565,949. The trade was a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.84, for a total value of $421,958.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,591,232.48. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 167,155 shares of company stock valued at $107,067,129 over the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 678,480 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $383,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Griffith & Werner Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Griffith & Werner Inc. now owns 11,776 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 23.0% during the first quarter. Integrity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.9% in the first quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich now owns 84,247 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $48,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

Further Reading

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