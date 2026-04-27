Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Sets New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.6150, with a volume of 829211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBI. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $13.70 price objective on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Friday. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Pitney Bowes from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pitney Bowes presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PBI

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

The company's fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $477.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.47 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.91%. The business's revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Pitney Bowes's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brent D. Rosenthal bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $40,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $91,980. The trade was a 80.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 39,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $444,697.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 539,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,011,344.52. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 503,108 shares of company stock valued at $5,355,063 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 149,945 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter worth about $726,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter worth about $16,403,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,857 shares of the technology company's stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company's stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc NYSE: PBI is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company's core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

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