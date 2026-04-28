Pitney Bowes (PBI) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $460.6690 million for the quarter. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.600 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $477.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.47 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 7.65%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

NYSE:PBI traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.77. The company's stock had a trading volume of 682,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,636. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Pitney Bowes's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Pitney Bowes from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered Pitney Bowes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $13.70 target price on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pitney Bowes currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PBI

Insider Transactions at Pitney Bowes

In other news, CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 39,919 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $444,697.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 539,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,011,344.52. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Brent D. Rosenthal purchased 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $40,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,980. The trade was a 80.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 503,108 shares of company stock valued at $5,355,063. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,214 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company's stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc NYSE: PBI is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company's core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

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