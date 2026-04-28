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Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:PZA)

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Pizza Pizza Royalty logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Dividend declared: Pizza Pizza Royalty will pay a monthly dividend of C$0.0775 per share, with an ex-dividend date of April 30 and payment/record date of May 15, implying an annualized yield of about 6.0%.
  • Shares traded down 0.7% to C$15.54 on the report with volume above average; the company has a market cap of C$525.3M and a P/E of 16.5, with a 12‑month range of C$13.94–C$16.73.
  • Operationally, Pizza Pizza Royalty—owner/franchisor of Pizza Pizza and Pizza73’s ~600 restaurants—reported strong margins (net margin 76.8%) and C$0.24 EPS last quarter, with analysts forecasting roughly C$0.99 EPS for the fiscal year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Pizza Pizza Royalty.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of PZA stock traded down C$0.11 on Tuesday, reaching C$15.54. 61,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,774. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50. The business's 50 day moving average price is C$15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$525.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.53. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of C$13.94 and a twelve month high of C$16.73.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a net margin of 76.82% and a return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.9896142 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick-service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza73 brands. It offers a flavorful, varied and high-quality menu to pizza-lovers of all ages and tastes and it is composed of more than 600 traditional and non-traditional restaurants coast to coast, employing over 3,000 Canadians. The business activity of the group primarily functions through Canada.

Read More

Dividend History for Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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