PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.50.

PJT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PJT Partners from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 7th.

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PJT Partners Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE PJT opened at $158.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.12. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $195.62. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.88.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.14. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $535.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. PJT Partners's revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. PJT Partners's payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PJT Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,509,000. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,930 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners is a global advisory-focused investment bank that delivers strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital solutions to corporations, partnerships, and governments. The firm operates through three primary business segments: Strategic Advisory, which covers mergers and acquisitions, shareholder advisory, and capital markets advisory; Restructuring and Special Situations, which provides advice on debt and liability management, distressed mergers and acquisitions, and financial restructurings; and Park Hill, the firm's dedicated capital-raising and secondary advisory business for private equity, real estate, hedge funds, and infrastructure.

The Strategic Advisory practice at PJT Partners assists clients with complex transactions such as cross-border mergers, spin-offs, divestitures, and takeover defenses, drawing on deep industry expertise and global reach.

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