PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Given New $160.00 Price Target at UBS Group

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the financial services provider's stock. UBS Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.09% from the company's previous close.

PJT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered PJT Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research lowered PJT Partners from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $173.33.

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PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PJT traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $152.25. The stock had a trading volume of 439,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.26. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $127.73 and a 12-month high of $195.62.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $418.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $396.46 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 10.51%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PJT Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the third quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 19.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,321 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 17.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 208,264 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $37,015,000 after purchasing an additional 31,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 28.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,454 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the third quarter valued at about $40,061,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Key PJT Partners News

Here are the key news stories impacting PJT Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 results: PJT reported EPS of $1.54 and revenue of $418.2M (revenue +28.9% YoY), beating consensus on both lines — a clear fundamental tailwind supporting valuation and investor confidence. PJT Partners Inc. Reports Record First Quarter 2026 Results

Record Q1 results: PJT reported EPS of $1.54 and revenue of $418.2M (revenue +28.9% YoY), beating consensus on both lines — a clear fundamental tailwind supporting valuation and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: $800M buyback authorized/expanded — management approved a large repurchase program, which can support EPS and buyback-driven return of capital. Repurchase Authorization Announcement

$800M buyback authorized/expanded — management approved a large repurchase program, which can support EPS and buyback-driven return of capital. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/target lift — Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target to $175 and kept an “outperform” rating, implying additional upside from current levels and signaling analyst confidence. Analyst Price Target Raise

Analyst upgrade/target lift — Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target to $175 and kept an “outperform” rating, implying additional upside from current levels and signaling analyst confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared — a $0.25 quarterly dividend was announced (ex-dividend June 3), a modest yield that provides some income but is unlikely to materially change valuation.

Dividend declared — a $0.25 quarterly dividend was announced (ex-dividend June 3), a modest yield that provides some income but is unlikely to materially change valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Full disclosure and materials available — the company released the earnings slide deck and the earnings-call transcript/presentation for deeper diligence. Earnings Call Presentation

Full disclosure and materials available — the company released the earnings slide deck and the earnings-call transcript/presentation for deeper diligence. Negative Sentiment: Cost guidance: management projects ~12% growth in non-comp compensation expense for 2026, which could pressure margins if revenue growth moderates and may temper near-term net-income upside. Expense Growth and Buyback Coverage

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners is a global advisory-focused investment bank that delivers strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital solutions to corporations, partnerships, and governments. The firm operates through three primary business segments: Strategic Advisory, which covers mergers and acquisitions, shareholder advisory, and capital markets advisory; Restructuring and Special Situations, which provides advice on debt and liability management, distressed mergers and acquisitions, and financial restructurings; and Park Hill, the firm's dedicated capital-raising and secondary advisory business for private equity, real estate, hedge funds, and infrastructure.

The Strategic Advisory practice at PJT Partners assists clients with complex transactions such as cross-border mergers, spin-offs, divestitures, and takeover defenses, drawing on deep industry expertise and global reach.

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